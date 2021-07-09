Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several research firms have commented on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 83,435 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 573.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 247,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

