Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.61 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $14.10 or 0.00042175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $18.17 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00120877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00163819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,440.08 or 1.00023347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00957195 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

