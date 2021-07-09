ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0690 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $323.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,765.90 or 1.00024727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007322 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00056797 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.