Particl Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003627 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $12.02 million and $1,840.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00334495 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,836,198 coins and its circulating supply is 9,811,675 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

