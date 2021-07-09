Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,276. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.22. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

