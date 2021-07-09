PAXEX (PAXEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, PAXEX has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $11,175.12 and approximately $4.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.74 or 0.01242902 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.