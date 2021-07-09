PAYCENT Reaches Market Cap of $92,998.37 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $92,998.37 and approximately $55.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

