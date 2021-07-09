Paychex (PAYX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) recently:

7/2/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $94.00 to $105.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $96.00 to $106.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $108.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $103.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $106.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.31. 43,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,350. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

