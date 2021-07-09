Paychex (PAYX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) recently:
- 7/2/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $94.00 to $105.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $96.00 to $106.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $108.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $103.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $106.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.31. 43,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,350. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
