PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 6.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

PYPL stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.08. 57,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

