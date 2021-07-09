PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.0% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of PayPal worth $3,273,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.37.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.30. The stock had a trading volume of 155,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $350.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

