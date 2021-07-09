PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.4% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $4,183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $299.62. 306,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,249. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $351.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.37.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

