PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.0% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of PayPal worth $3,273,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.30. 155,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,249. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.11. The stock has a market cap of $350.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.37.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

