PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $313.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.37.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $295.28 on Friday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.