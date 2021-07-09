PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.77). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 579 ($7.56), with a volume of 70,536 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get PayPoint alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,753.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £397.87 million and a PE ratio of 18.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

In other news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). Insiders bought 63 shares of company stock worth $37,800 over the last ninety days.

PayPoint Company Profile (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.