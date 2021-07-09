PCHAIN Trading Up 14.4% This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00055407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00907491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00089617 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

