PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $70.62 million and $4.46 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00890512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005214 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 701,806,489 coins and its circulating supply is 245,558,549 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.