Pecaut & CO. Sells 15,091 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 10.2% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.