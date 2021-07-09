PegNet Hits Market Capitalization of $463,725.36 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 83.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $463,725.36 and $8,992.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00122061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00162860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,893.87 or 0.99831417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00948472 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

