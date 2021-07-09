Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $120.81 and last traded at $120.85. 26,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,323,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.06.

Specifically, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 918,100 shares worth $103,305,104. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

