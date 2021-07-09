Pembina Pipeline Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1679 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 108.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

PBA stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. 766,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,715. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

