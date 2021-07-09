Pendle Price Tops $0.53 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $11.64 million and $21,515.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00121141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00163070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,815.53 or 0.99743243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00948959 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

