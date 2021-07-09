Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 412,422 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31.

In other Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust news, CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $84,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph F. Coradino sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $838,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 317,840 shares of company stock worth $969,225 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

