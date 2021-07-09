Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 in the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEBO opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

