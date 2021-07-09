People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 317,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,361,910 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

In other news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,974,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

