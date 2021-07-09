pEOS Market Capitalization Reaches $1.69 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $38.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pEOS has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00122765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00164233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.12 or 0.99802371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.00937121 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

