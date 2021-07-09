Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,134.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $45.13 or 0.00137636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $631,867.89 and approximately $36,134.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.43 or 0.00882628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars.

