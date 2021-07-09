PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0030

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $136,801.50 and approximately $63.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00135522 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 179.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,654,808 coins and its circulating supply is 45,414,635 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

