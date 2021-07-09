PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,461. The company has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $150.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

