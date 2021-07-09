Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,192 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Perficient worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $81.57 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

