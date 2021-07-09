Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $399,753.64 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $399,753.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pcp Managers Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $904,909.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $333,439.47.

Shares of PFMT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,383. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $219.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of -0.77.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFMT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

