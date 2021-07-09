Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.57.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.
Shares of PERI stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.