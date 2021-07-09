Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

