Permission Coin Reaches Market Cap of $27.77 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $27.77 million and approximately $189,839.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00120877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00163819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,440.08 or 1.00023347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00957195 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

