Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Simmons lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of PSMMY stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.15. 10,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,845. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

