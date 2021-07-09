Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.51 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02), with a volume of 31,447,055 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.14.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

