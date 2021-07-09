PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Redwood Capital Management LLC

Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,678,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356,499 shares during the period. PG&E comprises approximately 7.8% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of PG&E worth $160,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 92.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 70,044 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 17.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,565,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 387,524 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 372.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 79,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 1,062,344 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,290,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

