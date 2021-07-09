PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329,035 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 275.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,504,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 295,106 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in PG&E by 17.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,565,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 387,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.16 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

