Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $865.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $966,930.89 and $865.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00165139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,595.48 or 1.00033592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.77 or 0.00943220 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

