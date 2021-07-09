Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,967 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after acquiring an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,321 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,343,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

