Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Cap of $4.70 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $9,132.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.33 or 0.00419537 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,425,763 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.