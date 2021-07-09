Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Shares Down 0.4%

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) shares traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 62,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Photon Control to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Photon Control alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.