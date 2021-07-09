PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post $8.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $9.00 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 214%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $32.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $33.86 million, with estimates ranging from $32.72 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,759,158 shares of company stock worth $3,590,172 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.15.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

