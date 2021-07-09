PieDAO DEFI++ Price Reaches $3.30 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $3,931.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00009862 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00163823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,549.53 or 1.00128111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00938826 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

