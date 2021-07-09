Pigeoncoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,756.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $12,756.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin's total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

