Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 555.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $647.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $405.01 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

