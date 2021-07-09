Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 4,613 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Teradyne by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Teradyne by 455.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $122.82 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

