Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VEREIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

