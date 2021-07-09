Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.78 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,795 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

