Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 16,894 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $158.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.45, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.