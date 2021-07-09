Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 5,758 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

SWK opened at $205.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.73. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.16 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

