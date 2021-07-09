Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and $986.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00384561 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014049 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.69 or 0.01666247 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,204,349 coins and its circulating supply is 428,943,913 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

